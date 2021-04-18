AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AN stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

