Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 5,967 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 48,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

