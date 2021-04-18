Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $335.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $319.50 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $208.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $989.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PCH opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 51,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.