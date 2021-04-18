Truist Securiti Comments on Triumph Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.01 per share for the year.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

TGI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 558,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

