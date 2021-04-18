CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CCMP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $190.11 on Friday. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMC Materials by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

