Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised by Piper Sandler

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlassian in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $234.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

