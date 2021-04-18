TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Financial Analysis

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TORM and StealthGas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

StealthGas has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given StealthGas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StealthGas is more favorable than TORM.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49% StealthGas 9.28% 3.08% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORM and StealthGas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 0.94 $166.02 million N/A N/A StealthGas $144.26 million 0.71 $2.09 million $0.11 24.55

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas.

Volatility and Risk

TORM has a beta of -363.3, indicating that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats StealthGas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 1, 2020, it had a fleet of 49 vessels comprising 45 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 420,527 cubic meters; 3 medium range product carriers with a total capacity of 140,000 deadweight tons (dwt); and 1 Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 115,804 dwt. StealthGas Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

