Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $47,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169,236 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.