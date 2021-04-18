Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

NYSE:FRC opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

