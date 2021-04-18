Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $28.86 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $151.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $152.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.48 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $229.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 232.72 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 715.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

