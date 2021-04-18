First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $17.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 140,243 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 130,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $104,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,423,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

