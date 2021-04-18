CIBC Increases Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$25.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE:LGO opened at C$19.32 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

