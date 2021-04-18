Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.44.

Shares of ITP opened at C$28.74 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$31.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

