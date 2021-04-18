Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.38.

CR opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 and sold 131,829 shares valued at $145,912.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

