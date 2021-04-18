Cormark Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$675.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

TSE:FFH opened at C$573.53 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$539.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$464.01. The firm has a market cap of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 48.5283076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.