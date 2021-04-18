goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$185.00 at Cormark

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$140.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.50.

TSE:GSY opened at C$149.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$35.26 and a 12 month high of C$145.24.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 10.3100006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,964 shares in the company, valued at C$9,110,386.71. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 over the last 90 days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

