Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.29 and last traded at $90.07. 69,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,696,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $45,105,840.00. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,150,825 shares of company stock worth $206,702,280 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Datadog by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $5,573,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

