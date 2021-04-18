Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Holly Energy Partners traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 129014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

