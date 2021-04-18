STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

STM stock opened at €32.66 ($38.42) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.14. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

