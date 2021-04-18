Critical Comparison: Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) & Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $6.85 billion 5.43 $3.17 billion $1.64 11.87 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.29 billion 3.79 $2.13 billion N/A N/A

Hang Seng Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hang Seng Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 4 4 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52%

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Hang Seng Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, and financial services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 172 branch offices. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

