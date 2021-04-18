Scotiabank Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.33.

TSE:PEY opened at C$5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$6.57. The company has a market cap of C$867.54 million and a PE ratio of -24.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,900 in the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

