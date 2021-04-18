My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 192,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

