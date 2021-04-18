My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 192,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.
