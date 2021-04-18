Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Rises By 84.1%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

ANDHF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

