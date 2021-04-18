The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €134.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.43. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

