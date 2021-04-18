UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €78.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.56 ($92.43).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.87. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €77.96 ($91.72). The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

