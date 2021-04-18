Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.92 ($22.25).

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €19.28 ($22.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 52-week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.53 and a 200-day moving average of €14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

