GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.56 ($41.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 12 month high of €36.25 ($42.65). The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

