Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Critical Analysis

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 193.13%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.13%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 31.53% 6.85% 1.04% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $290.82 million 2.02 $86.05 million N/A N/A The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.90 $177.07 million $3.69 10.47

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

