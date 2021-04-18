Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNT. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

VNT stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

