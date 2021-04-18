Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:TXT opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

