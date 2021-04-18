dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS DYFSF opened at $0.41 on Friday. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

