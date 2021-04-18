Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.03

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.03 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

