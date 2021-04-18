Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.03

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.03 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.
LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.62.
In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.
