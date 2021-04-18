LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.98

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 4074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Get LKQ alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,161 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.