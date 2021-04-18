Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.38

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,448.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Systemax by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 7.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Systemax by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

