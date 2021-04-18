ATB Capital Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.75

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$4.20 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.77.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.69. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$936.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

