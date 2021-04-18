National Bank Financial Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$64.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$58.87 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.56.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6693761 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

