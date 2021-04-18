CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.71.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.89 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

