Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,128,011 shares in the company, valued at $608,056,502.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,179,040 shares of company stock valued at $86,479,797 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

