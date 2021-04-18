United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.