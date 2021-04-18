First Hawaiian Bank Invests $137,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.