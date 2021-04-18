First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,987 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $124.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

