Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Position Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $165.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.95. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

