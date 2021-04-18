LVZ Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

