Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

