Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

LON HTWS opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood purchased 14,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

