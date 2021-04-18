Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. Crown has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

