Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

