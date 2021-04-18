Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

TSE:SGY opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

