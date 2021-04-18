The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$28.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.16.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.66 and a 12 month high of C$29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.93.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

