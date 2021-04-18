Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 315,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

